Chan 2020: Injury denied me a place in Tanzania's provisional squad - Kaseja

Despite playing a critical role in Taifa Stars' successful qualifiers, the goalkeeper did not earn a call up as he was not fit

Experienced Tanzanian goalkeeper Juma Kaseja has revealed his injury denied him a chance to be summoned for the African Nations Championship (Chan) provisional team.

Kaseja has been out injured for the last three months and coach Etienne Ndayiragije had overlooked him when he called up players for both Chan and African Nations (Afcon) qualifying matches. Both events, however, were postponed due to the coronavirus fears.

Kaseja was part of the team which helped earn a Chan slot after missing for 10 years but later got injured which made him miss both national team and club duties.

“Everything is planned by God. We fought and ensured we earned a slot in Chan finals and one can always be selected if he is fit and playing but when injured of course it is difficult to earn a call-up,” Kaseja told Azam TV.

“This is the reason I missed from the provisional squad but those who were picked are Tanzanians and can do a better job.

“When I get healed and the coach gives me a summon, I will give all my best. I believe I can still do it for the team and I will fight and ensure my level of performance is high to remain in the team.”

The former Simba SC custodian also revealed the progress of his recovery as he trains on his own.

“The doctor gave me the green light to start light training and he also gave me a training programme to start me off as I train on my own,” explained Kaseja.

“After every training session, I give him the feedback of what transpired and if I feel any pain anywhere, he always gives me further instruction on what to do. But there is some kind of intensive training I have not been allowed to do as of now.”

With his current Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) side enjoying a poor run in the Vodacom (VPL), Kaseja is hopeful they will finish in a better position.

“KMC are struggling but we have not fallen yet. We are not surrendering and we are sure we are going to complete the race,” concluded the goalkeeper.

“We may not get the position we were in last season but at least I believe we will at the end of the season, in a position which will surprise many people.”

KMC are 15th with 33 points after engaging in 29 matches before the VPL was suspended.