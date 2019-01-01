Chan 2020: Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars needed more preparations time - Amri Kiemba

Kiemba claims Taifa Stars and Harambee Stars needed a lot of time to prepare ahead of their Chan qualifier clash

Former Taifa Stars international Amri Kiemba believes and did not have enough time to prepare for their African Nations Championship (Chan) meeting.

The East Africa neighbours will play each other on July 28 in Dar es Salaam in the preliminary round of Chan qualifiers, with the second leg set for a week later in Nairobi.

"Many clubs are tied in pre-seasons and want their players to be involved, and I do not think the two teams have had much time to prepare for this game. For any team to win, preparations have to be there, good preparations," Kiemba told Mwanasporti .

"I think Taifa Stars will have a harder time considering the appointment of a new coach [Etienne Ndayiragije], who has not had enough time with his players. Chan will be a big test for him, but I hope he will pass it."

Aishi Manula, Metacha Mnata, David Mwantika, Kelvin Yondani, Erasto Nyoni, Yahya Mudathir, John Bocco, Feisal Salum, Frank Domayo and Gadiel Michael took part in Afcon, and coach Ndayigarije hopes they can have a positive influence.