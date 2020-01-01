Chan 2020: Fufa postpones Tri-Nation tournament, gives no reason

The contest between the nations heading to the continental competition was scheduled for March 17 to 21 in Kampala

The tri-nation tournament that was set to take place in Kampala later this month in preparation for the African Nations Championship (Chan), has been rescheduled.

Although the statement which confirmed the change of dates for the tournament did not specify the reason for amendments, the development comes a day after Caf postponed the qualifiers, which were supposed to be played at the end of the month, over the coronavirus which is wreaking havoc with sporting schedules around the world.

, Zambia and Mali, who are all participants in the 2020 Chan competition in , were to clash between March 17 to 21 in the three-nation contest.

"The Three Nations Tournament between Uganda, Zambia and Mali that was due to kick off on 17th and end on 21st March has now been postponed to 24th-28th March 2020 at Namboole stadium," the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) announced the changes on their Facebook page on Saturday.

"The tournament is organised to prepare the Uganda Cranes for the Chan tournament."

Uganda have been training for almost two weeks now in preparation to host the competition as well as getting ready for the African biennial tournament meant for local-based players.

The Cranes' head coach, Johnathan McKinstry, had earlier revealed his confidence on how the tri-nation tournament will help his charges to prepare before appearing in what would be their fifth Chan participation.

“Zambia and Mali are one of the top footballing nations in Africa. It is a good idea by Fufa because I feel the two nations can give us a better gauging of our strength as we head into the final tournament in Cameroon,” McKinstry said in an earlier interview with New Vision.

On March 13, Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic had named a squad for the Kampala tournament and were due to travel to the Cecafa nation on Sunday.

All the matches involving Zambia, Uganda and Mali were to be played at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.

Uganda are in Chan's Group C alongside champions , neighbours Rwanda and Claude Le Roy's Togo. Mali are pooled in Group A which also consist of hosts Cameroon, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso.

Zambia, Namibia, and Guinea are the teams which make up Group D and the tournament will run from April 4 to 25 in four cities in Cameroon.