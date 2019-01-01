Chan 2020: FKF has enough security for Kenya vs.Tanzania – Mwendwa

The FKF has called on fans to come out and support the Harambee Stars when they take on the Taifa Stars in a decisive contest

Football Federation president Nick Mwendwa has challenged fans to fill Kasarani Stadium to support the Harambee Stars when they host in the return leg of their African Nations Championship (Chan) tie on Sunday.

With Kenya needing a win of any kind to progress having managed a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Dar es Salaam a week ago, Mwendwa believes Sebastien Migne's players are focused on beating the Taifa Stars.

“We need to give the players enough support as we know we are the kings in region,” Mwendwa told Goal on Saturday.

“Fans should come up in large numbers and support the team because we have put in place enough security and no one should be worried.”

However, Mwendwa has sent a strong warning to fans who attend matches to cause chaos, calling on them to stay away.

“If you don’t have good intentions please don’t show up because you will be arrested and arraigned in court on Monday,” Mwendwa continued.

“Don’t destroy the seat at stadium whatever the result as Kasarani is the only facility we have now which can host Caf matches and we have a lot football coming up if we qualify.”

Mwendwa also confirmed they are yet to get financial help from the government despite putting in a budget of Sh19million for the two-legged fixture on June 20.

“We are running on credit now as we wait to see if the Ministry of Sports will step in and solve the issue," Mwendwa revealed.

On whether the money issue will affect the Kenya team, Mwendwa said: “I have talked to my team about it and will also talk to them in the evening, I have informed them to go ahead and win against Tanzania because we are wearing national team colours.”

The winner on aggregate will face Sudan in the final qualifying round.