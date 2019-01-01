Chan 2020: Aishi Manula doubtful for Tanzania against Kenya

The Taifa Stars are facing an injury crisis as they prepare to face Kenya in the return leg of Chan qualifiers set for Kasarani Stadium on Sunday

will miss up to four key players when they face in return leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Sunday.

After playing to a barren draw at home in the first leg, a win of any kind or a scoring draw will be enough to see the Taifa Stars through, but that might be affected by the latest development.

Team manager Nadir Ally has confirmed to Goal custodian Aishi Manula, Ibrahim Ajib, David Mwantika, and Mudathir Yahya are all doubtful to face the Harambee Stars.

“Manula, Mudathir, and Mwantika missed the first leg because of different injuries, and we have not included them in the team to Kenya until they are deemed fit by our physician,” Ally told Goal in an interview.

“Ajib sustained a knee injury and we are not yet sure whether he will be fit to travel as well. It is our situation right now, we just hope for the best ahead of our trip to Kenya.”

While Tanzania are struggling with injuries, Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne has moved to strengthen his attacking area with the inclusion of forward Boniface Muchiri and Kevin Omondi from Kakamega .

Migne insists for Kenya to get a win against the visitors, they will have to sharpen their claws upfront hence the decision to beef up the squad.

“Collectively we were strong defensively so now we need to improve and develop better link-up offensively if we are to get the win at home,” Migne told Goal after the team arrived from Tanzania on Monday.

“It was not so bad, it was a good result away from home and one week ago we didn’t know how it will be possible to achieve it with a new team because we lost a lot of local players during the window market and after the in .”

This is the first time the two countries have been paired in the Chan qualifiers and the aggregate winner will play Sudan in the final round.