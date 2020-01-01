Champions League quarter & semi-final draw: Ronaldo could face Real Madrid with Barcelona vs Bayern tie on the cards

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final were made from UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday

Cristiano Ronaldo and could face in the quarter-finals as the draw for the rest of the tournament was made on Friday.

Madrid trail in their unfinished round-of-16 tie, while Juventus trail 1-0 ahead of the second leg.

look likely to face either or as they hold a commanding 3-0 lead over , while debutants will face .

Meanwhile, will play after both teams knocked out opposition in the last 16.

With the route through the tournament drawn all the way to the final, fans can also look forward to some potentially huge clashes in the final four.

Madrid could face Barcelona in a Clasico semi-final, with Pep Guardiola also potentially up against one of his former sides in Barca or Bayern if his City side makes it through.

Champions League quarter-final draw:

QF1: Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Lyon or Juventus

QF2: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

QF3: Napoli or Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern Munich

QF4: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League semi-final draw:

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3

SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4

Champions League final:

Winner SF2 vs Winner SF1

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all be played as a straight one-leg knockout tournament in Lisbon throughout August.

Games will be split between ’s Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and CP's Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The remaining last-16 second leg ties will be concluded over August 7-8, before the quarter-finals are played over four days in , beginning August 12.

The semi-finals will take place on August 18-19, with the final at Benfica’s stadium on August 23.

Atalanta, Atletico, Leipzig and PSG are all already qualified for the quarter-finals having knocked out , , and respectively.

UEFA confirmed on Thursday that the remaining last-16 second leg matches will be played at home grounds as previously scheduled.

Manchester City will host Real Madrid while Chelsea will travel to Bayern Munich, among the four last-16 fixtures still to be played.

There are still six second legs to be played in the , meanwhile, with two ties to be played as one-off fixtures after the first legs were cancelled. The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of that competition also take place on July 10.