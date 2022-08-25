Champions League: Osimhen faces Salah, Aubameyang vs Mane, Bennacer takes on Koulibaly

Following Thursday’s draw in Istanbul, there are plenty of African matchups en route to qualifying for the knockout round

Many African stars have been paired against one another according to the Champions League group stage draw held on Thursday evening in Istanbul, Turkey.

In Group A, Napoli – that boasts Victor Osimhen, Algeria duo of Karim Zedadka and Adam Ounas, as well as Cameroon international Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa – they will lock horns with Liverpool that parade Mohamed Salah, former Cameroon international Joel Matip and Guinea’s Naby Keita.

That zone is complete with Calvin Bassey’s Ajax and Scottish side Rangers who have Zambia international Fashion Sakala in their ranks.

In Group B, Zaidu Sanusi’s FC Porto will take on Club Brugge. The Belgians parade Denis Odoi (Ghana), Kamal Sowah (Ghana), Abakar Sylla (Cote d’Ivoire) and Angola’s Clinton Mata. The remaining two teams in that group are Geoffrey Kondogbia’s Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen who have Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) and Odilon Kossounou (Cote d'Ivoire) on their payroll.

In what has been dubbed as the ‘Group of Death', Sadio Mane’s Bayern Munich must negotiate their way past Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Barcelona, Andre Onana’s Inter Milan and Mohamed Tijani’s Viktoria Plzen if they are to qualify from Group C.

Meanwhile, in Group D, Eric Bailly would be aiming to inspire Olympique Marseille past Almamy Toure’s Eintracht Frankfurt, Yves Bissouma’s Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting Lisbon who have Cape Verde international Jovane Cabral in their fold.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech, and Kalidou Koulibaly would be aiming to help Chelsea qualify from Group E against Ismael Bennacer, Yacine Adli and Fode Ballo-Toure’s AC Milan, Dinamo Zagreb as well as Samson Tijani, Mamady Diambou, Sekou Koita and Youba Diarra's Red Bull Salzburg.

Also, Tuchel’s Blues will get to enjoy a reunion with Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud when they face Milan.

Mali's Amadou Haidara and Guinea's Ilaix Moriba are expected to play a crucial role as Bundesliga side RB Leipzig challenge reigning European kings Real Madrid, Celtic and Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F.

Riyad Mahrez’s Manchester City will have their hands full in Group G when they try Bono’s Sevilla, Akinkunmi Amoo’s FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund for size.

Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye and Achraf Hakimi’s Paris Saint-Germain complete Group H alongside Juventus, Mavis Tchibota’s Maccabi Haifa and Benfica.