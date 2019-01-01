Champions League on TV: What UK & US channels are Wednesday's matches on?

Both quarter-final first legs are being televised and live streamed for football fans in the US and UK

The quarter-finals continue on Wednesday, with two high-profile matches that feature four of Europe's biggest sides.

Perhaps the most mouth-watering match of the week sees resurgent pitted against Lionel Messi's at Old Trafford, with the winner of this tie set to face or in the semi-finals.

In the other encounter, are aiming to cause another upset when they tackle , having already knocked out of the competition. The winner of this tie will face either or in the final four.

Below are the UK and US TV channels for the two games...

What UK TV channel is Man Utd vs Barcelona on?

Manchester United vs Barcelona will be televised in the UK on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD. Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on the website or via the BT Sport Live app.

BBC Radio 5 Live will be airing coverage of the match on the radio. A live text commentary of Manchester United vs Barcelona can be followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Man Utd vs Barcelona on?

Manchester United vs Barcelona will be televised in the United States on Univision Deportes and UniMas in Spanish or TNT in English.

Alternatively, the match can be streamed live on B/R Live in English or Univision Deportes En Vivo in Spanish. A live text commentary of Manchester United vs Barcelona can be followed on Goal here.

What UK TV channel is Ajax vs Juventus on?

Ajax vs Juventus will be televised in the UK on BT Sport 3. Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on the website or via the BT Sport Live app.

A live text commentary of Ajax vs Juventus can be followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Ajax vs Juventus on?

Ajax vs Juventus will be televised in the United States on Galavision in Spanish.

Alternatively, the match can be streamed live on B/R Live in English or Univision Deportes En Vivo in Spanish. A live text commentary of Ajax vs Juventus can be followed on Goal here.