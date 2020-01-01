Champions League not under threat despite coronavirus surge in Lisbon, says UEFA chief Ceferin

European football's top club competition is due to be completed with a mini-tournament in August, however the host city has seen a spike in cases

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says there is no threat of the revamped and rescheduled conclusion to the 2019-20 being called off because of coronavirus.

The pandemic caused the top European club football competition to be suspended in March, and there are now plans to finish it with a mini-tournament in Lisbon this August.

However it has been announced that from Wednesday this week, 19 neighbourhoods in the north of the Portuguese capital will be put back under strict lockdown rules, limiting gatherings to just five people.

More teams

Ceferin has moved to allay fears, and said he spoke to Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and the national football federation's president Fernando Gomes via video call on Tuesday about the situation.

A statement from Ceferin read: "I would like to thank the Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa for his dedication to this project and the work he is doing alongside the Portuguese Football Federation to ensure that delivers a successful tournament.

"I am confident that with the continued and constant collaboration between all stakeholders, we will conclude the season in a positive way in Lisbon. There is no need for a Plan B."

The plan is to have all quarter- and semi-final matches, as well as the showpiece, played over a single fixture in Lisbon, rather than the two-legged affairs played at the respective home grounds of the clubs involved in the matches up to the final.

The tournament is scheduled to commence on August 12, with the final 11 days later. Matches will be split between 's Stadium of Light and Lisbon's Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Article continues below

When the Champions League came to an enforced halt in March, only half of the last-16 ties had produced winners. , , and have booked their places in the quarter-finals by overcoming , , and Hotspur respectively.

In the other round of 16 ties, won 2-1 at in their first leg match, had beaten 3-0 away, led 1-0 after their game in , whule and were level at 1-1.

The second legs of those fixtures are scheduled for August 7 and 8, although their venues have yet to be officially confirmed.