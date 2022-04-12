Champions League: Chukwueze’s goal sends fans into overdrive as Villarreal send Bayern Munich crashing
Samuel Chukwueze has got social media buzzing following his goal against Bayern Munich as Villarreal qualified for the Champions League semi-final.
Having secured a 1-0 win in the quarter-final first leg, the Yellow Submarine went into the return leg needing a draw at least to progress.
After a goalless first half inside Allianz Arena, Robert Lewandowski gave the Bundesliga side a well-deserved lead in the 52nd minute. However, Julian Nagelsmann’s men struggled in their quest to get the crucial second goal.
With the crunch fixture looking destined for extra time, the Nigeria international - who replaced Arnaut Danjuma in the 84th minute - scored a last-gasp equaliser that sent the La Liga outfit through on a 2-1 aggregate triumph.
As expected, football enthusiasts stormed social media to wax lyrical about the 22-year-old’s individual brilliance.
Villarreal have now reached the Champions League semi-final for just a second time, previously doing so back in 2005-06, while manager Unai Emery has led a side to the final four of the competition for the first time in his managerial career, with this his seventh season in the competition.
Having this in mind, some have tipped the Estadio de la Ceramica giants to replace Chelsea as champions of Europe.
