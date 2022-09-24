Champions League boost for Chelsea as in-form AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan set to miss crunch clash through injury

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of their Champions League meeting with AC Milan, with goalkeeper Mike Maignan set to miss out through injury.

Maignan taken off against Austria

Has suffered calf injury

Set to miss Champions League clash with Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? Maignan started in goal for France when they took on Austria on Thursday. However, he did not come out in the second half, with Alphonse Areola replacing him between the sticks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France have since confirmed that he has suffered an injury to his left calf, which is set to sideline him for Milan's Champions League group game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday October 8.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Various reports suggest Maignan will be out for several weeks, meaning he will not play against Empoli, nor Juventus next month. His return has been pencilled in for October 16's fixture against Verona, with veteran Ciprian Tatarusanu - who conceded 10 goals in six appearances last season - likely to deputise in his absence.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAIGNAN? The injury comes at a less than ideal time for Maignan, who is currently attempting to displace Hugo Lloris from the France starting XI - an unenviable task.