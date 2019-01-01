Chambua dismisses 'misplaced' Samatta criticism

The retired footballer claims a player should not be judged from one game where he performs poorly since having a bad day in the office is common

Former international player Sekilojo Chambua has dismissed a section of fans who have criticised Mbwana Samatta for lacklustre performances with the national team.

The KRC forward was part of the team which played against Equatorial Guinea and Libya in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers where the Taifa Stars won 2-1 against the former and lost against the latter by the same score.

Captain Samatta was on the scoresheet against Libya but a section of Tanzanian fans found fault with his performances for the national team, which Chambua feels are unwarranted.

“I have played for the national team and left when I felt I should but I would like to tell football fans that sometimes you just have a bad day in office. So, the critics are just looking at one day when Samatta has had a bad day but they should also see how he has struggled to score goals in the other matches,” the former Yanga SC star lamented in an interview with Mwanaspoti.

“Such criticisms are painful and are not encouraging at all to the player. When fans turn into fierce critics of Samatta it can easily create friction between him and his fellow teammates and also affect his performance badly.”

The retired footballer, who played for Tanzania from 1994 to 2002, praised the current crop of players under coach Etienne Ndayiragije, saying they stand a chance to produce good results in all competitions they are taking part in.

“We have a team which is capable of achieving a lot but players must strive to get better every now and then,” he added.

“The players must fight for places in the starting team and those who miss should feel challenged to work even harder in order to push themselves to be considered in future.

“Competition within the team is a key driver towards helping them achieve even better results.”