Chamberi explains strategy in Biashara United's loss to Yanga SC

Timu ya Wananchi won the game and ensured they complete a double over their opponents

Biashara United coach Marwa Chamberi has rued missed chances which he believes cost them against Yanga SC.

Having lost the first round Tanzania Mainland League match against the same opponents at home by a solitary goal, the Mara-based charges came into Saturday's encounter hoping to avenge the loss at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

But Yacouba Songne scored the goal to help Wananchi bag maximum points through another 1-0 win.

"We had plans and strategy against them; we sat behind the ball waiting for them to make mistakes," Chamberi told Goal.

"It worked because in the first half we had chances but did not use them.

"They capitalised on our defensive mistake to score. There was a lack of communication which allowed the ball to reach [Songne] and he punished us. It was a decisive moment which gave them maximum points."

The tactician concedes losing games lowers the confidence of players, but has promised changes in forthcoming matches.

"Losing games makes the players lose confidence which makes the team double their effort to stand a chance of winning the next assignment," Chamberi added.

"For the fans, I would like to tell them this is their team, sometimes there is defeat. It is football, but they should not lose faith in us. We have hope of doing better in the future games."

Meanwhile, Yanga assistant coach Juma Mwambusi was delighted with his charges for rectifying their earlier mistake and defeating Biashara.

"The league had taken a break and it was like another transition period for us at the club," Mwambusi told Goal.

"It is what many did not understand and they complained after we drew [against KMC] which was not our expectation. Dropping points was a wake-up call for us, we had to go and rectify [against Biashara] by playing as a team and displaying beautiful football for our fans.

"As promised, from the first whistle, we pushed for goals, we were just attacking and it helped us create many scoring opportunities. Many chances came our way but we capitalised on one and I am grateful for that."

The Jangwani Street-based charges will be playing Gwambina FC in their next league assignment.