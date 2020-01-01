Chama: Zambia midfielder states Simba SC cannot bask on past glory

The creative player believes the newly signed stars of Wekundu wa Msimbazi will help the team perform well

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has stated the team has to give their best in the new campaign to ensure they replicate the success achieved in the 2019/20 season.

During the campaign, Wekundu wa Msimbazi started with winning the Community Shield after defeating Azam FC 4-2. They went on to win the league with six matches to spare before defeating Namungo 2-1 in the final.

The Zambian played a vital role in the campaign and ended up being named the Mainland League Most Valuable Player (MVP) as well as the season's best midfielder.

With the new campaign around the corner, the creative midfielder has pointed out it is time to forget about last season's achievements and start focusing on the upcoming one.

"We cannot depend on the last season's anointment and grace, hence, we need to request for them again prior to the [new season]," Chama said as quoted by Daily News.

"I expect a lot from my colleagues especially following the good signings which have been made so far and it is our responsibility to make sure that we make fans happy throughout the next season."

On Sunday, the 21-time league champions will be playing Namungo FC hoping to win the Community Shield.

The Msimbazi-based side has been having an excellent pre-season. They started with a 6-0 win against Burundi side Vital'O before claiming a 3-1 win over fellow top-tier charges KMC.

On Wednesday, they defeated second division side Transit Camp and they hope to extend the run on Sunday.

The first league assignment for the Sven Vandenbroeck-led charges will be an away game against newly-promoted Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

This will be the first time the two teams are meeting in the top-tier assignment. Ihefu managed to get promoted after defeating Mbao FC in the play-offs. The match ended 4-4 on aggregate but the Mbeya based side advanced on the away goal rule having won the first leg at home 2-0 before losing 4-2 away.

Simba will also be aiming at doing better in both the domestic and continental assignments. The team will be playing in the Caf after winning the league last season.