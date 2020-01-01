Chama: Yanga SC send apology to rivals Simba SC over transfer saga

The top official has now said he was just making fun of the transfer to sign the Zambian player from their Mainland rivals

Young Africans (Yanga SC) vice-chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela has sent an apology to rivals Simba SC over reports they want to sign Clatous Chama.

Lately, Mwakalebela has been making headlines in the country following his remarks Yanga were in discussion with the Zambian player in a move to hijack the creative Simba midfielder despite him having an extended contract with the Reds until 2021.

However, Mwakalebela has now apologized saying he was just making fun of the situation taking advantage of the traditional rivalry of the two oldest clubs in the country but that could not stop Simba to drag the matter to the Football Federation (TFF) for further action.

Mwakalebela said after claims which went viral that Simba were on the verge of signing Yanga captain Papy Tshishimbi, which he said caused panic among Yanga fans, he also decided to make fun of Chama transfer saga.

“Let me take this opportunity to apologise to Simba for the claims I made over Chama,” Mwakalebela is quoted by Daily News. “To be honest, I have never talked with him and that if we wanted him at Yanga, then proper procedures could have been followed.”

In his reaction, Simba Information Officer Haji Manara insisted Chama’s contract will run up to July next year.

“Last season, we extended contracts of some players in the squad including that of Chama and Meddie Kagere that is why we are surprised to hear an experienced person like Mwakalebela making such claims,” Manara is quoted by Daily News.

"I admit I do make fun with Yanga over some issues but not serious matters like the one made by him [Mwakalebela].”