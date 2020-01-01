Chama will be at his 'beloved Simba SC' come next season

The midfielder cleared the air regarding his future after reports emerged he might sign for Mainland rivals Wananchi in 2021

Simba SC attacking midfielder Clatous Chama has declared he will still be at the club next season as rumours linking him with Yanga SC continue to swell.

The Yanga rumours have been so intense that Simba had to report their rivals to the Football Federation (TFF) over tapping-up allegations.

“I will be back in Tanzania and I will not play, next season for Yanga,” the Zambian midfielder said in his answer to one of the Simba fans during a question and answer session with supporters on his Instagram page.

More teams

“By God's grace, next season I will still be at Simba SC my beloved club because I have a running contract.”

Stating his readiness to play in any position on the pitch, Chama also revealed the reasons which influenced his decision to join the reigning champions.

“I can play in any position so long as it is helping the team. I am a team player. What motivated me to sign for Simba is their dream to be the best club in Africa," he continued.

“The best match I have played is Simba vs one at club level. Our match against [in the Caf ] last season was the best for me and not the ones against Nkana or against AS Vita.”

On matters of self-discipline, the former Lusaka Dynamos and Zesco United star said he was not going to believe what people think of him. He has been accused of indiscipline by the online community at times.

“I am what God says I am and I have come across so many people saying I am such [an indisciplined individual]. How true that is I do not know exactly but people will always say one or two things about anyone and anything,” he explained.

“But I am not going to believe what people believe in.”

When he was asked to name a player he values much from their arch-rivals' side Haruna Niyonzima was the first name on his mind.

“Haruna Niyonzima is the Yanga Players I rate highly,” Chama said.

The 28-year-old midfielder also spoke about his favourite European players, including Eden Hazard, whom he says is a complete star and is yet to find the right footing at .

“Both [Paul Pogba and Kevin De Bruyne] are good players but in my team, I will go with De Bruyne,” added Chama

. “Lionel Messi is the all-time player. He is also my best footballer of all time, he is the GOAT.

“[Eden] Hazard is a complete player he might not have had a good season so far at the new club but he is a whole player.”

The Chipolopolo star also explained why he supports Barcelona as well as in .

“Proudly yeah, I am a Barcelona fan. I am a Barcelona fan because of how the club plays but I also support Liverpool who are the best team in the ," he continued.

Chama finally spoke about how he is helping members of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Slowly but sure, I and my family are doing just that [making donations]. I think the only way to show appreciation is when we reach out,” he concluded.

Article continues below

“We are doing this in Tanzania and Zambia and unfortunately, it is not time to show it off.”

Chama joined Simba in 2018 and has gone on to establish himself as a key midfielder for the 20-time league champions.