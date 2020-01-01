Chama: Why Simba SC can perform better in Caf Champions League

The Zambia international has also confirmed he will be extending his contract with the 21-time league champions

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama is optimistic the team will perform better in the 2020/21 Caf .

Last season, the Mainland League champions fell in the preliminary round. However, the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) is hopeful it will not be the same this time around since there are players capable of helping the team move forward.

"I am delighted and satisfied with the signings made by the Simba SC management," Chama told reporters.

"Apart from the domestic competitions we are taking part in, we understand we have a very tough assignment awaiting us; the Caf Champions League.

"We are left with a few days before playing these matches and what encourages me is seeing every player pushing harder in order to be involved with the first team. I believe the quality within the squad this season will push the team to perform better and avoid dropping out early like last season.

"We want to perform well and I believe it is possible."

Chama has been consistent for Wekundu wa Msimbazi and with his contract running out, speculation is rife that he may be leaving. Young Africans (Yanga SC) have been linked with the player but the Zambian confirmed to fans he is not going anywhere.

Chama, who was voted the best player and midfielder of the 2019-20 season revealed his readiness to extend his stay with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

"Very soon, very soon [I will extend my contract] I hope all will be well," the midfielder revealed.

Another answer which will delight Simba fans came after a Yanga fan asked him to sign for them, Chama responded: "Thank you for the offer, but here at Simba, things are very good, enjoying everything."

In a recent interview, Simba information officer Haji Manara rubbished reports linking Chama to Yanga, saying they will not lose their star player to their rivals because their style of play does not fit him.

"If you want Chama to play well, he needs a team that can possess the ball and if he goes to Yanga, how will he play when they don’t produce that kind of play?"