Chama wants Simba SC to win matches by greater margins

The Zambia international has stated that results of bigger margins will help Wekundu wa Msimbazi have a better record in the league

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has revealed the scorelines that they must strive to record in each Mainland game.

Simba will host unbeaten Biashara United on Sunday after drawing in their last match against Mtibwa Sugar and for them to get better results, Chama said getting margins of at least 2-0s in each game will be of great help.

“The season has just started and that means we must ensure we have a good record especially from our home matches. We need to ensure we win these matches by a scoreline of 2-0 or 3-0,” Chama told Mwanaspoti.

“We are going to work for that and I am hopeful of good results in the match against Biashara United. If we win, it would be of great benefit especially after the draw against Mtibwa Sugar.

“The pitch was poor and that made the game [vs Mtibwa Sugar] a little bit harder and although the league is still growing, such pitches will not be of any help at all.

“We need to improve the standard of our pitches.”

The match will be keenly followed not only for the final score but also to see whether coach Sven Vandenbroeck will field Meddie Kagere after a reported fallout.

Meanwhile, Biashara United captain Abdulmajid Mangalo has called for efforts from his teammates to ensure they pick their first win against Simba at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Biashara United have had a perfect start to the 2020/21 season as they have won their previous three matches. On the other hand, Simba have four points which just shows how closely the battle in Dar es Salaam will be fought.

“We need to win that match. We are fit to face Simba even though we know how hard the game would be but we have laid down a proper strategy to ensure we emerge winners then,” Mangalo told Mwanaspoti.

“We have never won a game at the national stadium and that is why we have made good preparations to ensure we do just that against Simba.

“We have also never defeated them since we earned a promotion but we are ready to end the poor history.”

Although Mangalo sounded confident of a win against the Wekundu wa Msimbazi, midfielder Ramadhani Chombo was a little bit cautious.

“We are going to meet a big team and that would call for a very cautious approach against them,” Chombo told the same publication.