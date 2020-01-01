Chama to fans: I will renew my contract at Simba SC soon

The ‘Mwamba wa Lusaka’ assures the club's fans that he will extend his stay for more seasons soon

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has assured the club's fans that he will soon renew his contract with the Tanzanian giants.

The Zambian midfielder is among the key players who are running down their contracts with Simba and reports have linked him with rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC).

But in a question and answer session with fans on his Instagram page, Chama, who was voted the best player and midfielder of the 2019-20 season, has now revealed his readiness to extend his stay with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

“Very soon, very soon I hope all will be well,” Chama answered a fan who wanted to know his contract situation.

Another answer which will delight Simba fans came after a Yanga fan asked him to sign for them, Chama responded: “Thank you for the offer, but here at Simba, things are very good, enjoying everything,”

In a recent interview, Simba information officer Haji Manara rubbished reports linking Chama to Yanga, saying they will not lose their star player to their rivals because their style of play does not fit him.

“If you want Chama to play well, he needs a team that can possess the ball and if he goes to Yanga, how will he play and they don’t have that kind of play?” Manara asked a question during an interview.

“First of all they don’t have money to buy the player, his contract with us stands at 100million dollars, does Yanga have the money to break the bank and buy the player?

“I want to ask Simba fans not to get worried, those are rumours in social media, they don’t have any truth in it, we are not ready to allow Chama to leave, he is also committed to Simba and that is the case.”

Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck has also on many occasions stated his wish to keep the player at the club beyond the current contract.

“Whenever a player's contract is over, he becomes free to make his decision but if he continues to perform like this, maybe it will be hard to let him go,” Vandenbroeck told reporters.

“For now, I cannot comment much because I do not know what is in the head of Chama and the Board Members. I can only say that if he will continue to play like this, I will be the happy coach and will want him to stay.”

Chama has been a key player for Simba and only last season he led the side to win a treble – Community Shield, a league title, and .

