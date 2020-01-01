Chama: Simba SC's Zambian midfielder donates Tsh.1M to orphanage

The 29-year-old played a vital role to help Wekundu wa Msimbazi win a treble in the completed season

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has honoured his promise by donating Tsh 1 million to an orphanage.

The Zambian has been in fine form and played a vital role in helping Wekundu wa Msimbazi win a treble in the concluded 2019/20 season.

On Sunday, he was named the 's Player of the Tournament and went on to promise he will give back to the community.

More teams

On Tuesday, August 4, the attacking midfielder ensured he did as promised.

"Clatous Chama has donated Tsh 1 million to Maunga children orphanage in Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam," Simba confirmed on their official social media page.

"The money was part of the promise made on Monday when he was presented with the reward for winning the club's Player of the Season Award by club sponsors SportPesa."

The 29-year-old helped the Msimbazi-based side start the season with the 4-2 Community Shield win against Azam FC.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi went on to win the league with six matches to spare and secure their third title in a row and 21st overall.

On Sunday, they completed the treble after defeating Namungo, who finished fourth in the league, 2-1 to lift the FA Cup.

Captain John Bocco and Man of the Match Luis Miquissone provided the vital goals that ensured the Dar es Salaam side headed back home as the champions of the domestic cup.

After 35 minutes of failed attempts to break an otherwise tight Namungo backline, Simba finally got a hard-fought opener through Miquissone’s strike.

The Mozambican, who has proved to be an undroppable figure for coach Sven Vandenbroeck, scored an important goal and further showed why his January signing was a masterstroke.

Shomari Kapombe delivered a swinging cross into the penalty box, but Bocco was denied the opportunity to strike as the opponents swarmed around him, but as Namungo focused on Bocco, the ball fell into Miquissone’s path and the winger slotted home.

Bocco added the second goal four minutes after Miquissone had registered the opener, heading into the net and ensured Simba headed into the break with a healthy 2-0 lead.

Namungo scored their consolation in the 57th minute when Edward Charles Manyama managed to beat Aishi Manula in Simba's goal as the affair in Sumbawanga turned into an end-to-end encounter.

The biggest test perhaps lies ahead for the former Zambian national team coach as he has to ensure Simba prosper in the 2020-21 Caf .

Article continues below

Under his predecessor Patrick Aussems, the club was eliminated in the preliminary round by UD Songo of Mozambique.