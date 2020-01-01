Chama: Simba SC star scoffs at Yanga link, to honour contract

The Zambian player has rubbished reports he will ditch the Mainland champions and join their rivals in the coming window

Simba SC player Clatous Chama has stated he has a running contract with the club and does not intend to leave anytime soon.

The Zambian star, who has been heavily linked with a move to Simba's rivals Young African (Yanga SC), has assured fans he will see through the remaining two years on his contract at the club.

“I have a running contract with Simba and will make sure that I see it through,” Chama told the club’s Facebook page. “All the stories you are hearing are just rumours, my heart is just at Simba."

On Monday, Simba warned clubs seeking to sign the player they will be compelled to pay more than 800m/- for his services.

“If Yanga wants to sign Chama, they should follow all necessary procedures which include breaking his existing two years contract with the club plus paying 350,000 dollars equivalent to over 800m/-,” Simba CEO Senzo Mazingiza was quoted saying.

Yanga coach Luc Eymael also revealed on Monday they can only go for his services if the club adjusts the asking price.

“It is not that we are not interested but I think they [Simba] put a buyout clause I think 350, 000 dollars,” Eymael told Goal on Monday.

"I don’t know exactly the figure you know there are a lot of rumour and I don’t say I am not interested in the player and if he wants to come to our team it is fine if the price tag is reduced."

Chama scored the 90th-minute goal to send Simba into the quarter-finals of the Caf after a 2-1 win over AS Vita.

He joined Simba in 2018 from Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos and has since been one of the most reliable midfielders at the club.