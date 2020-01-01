Chama: Simba SC report rivals Yanga SC to TFF for tapping up

The Mainland champions have lodged a complaint with the federation accusing their rivals of trying to sign their player

The Football Federation (TFF) has confirmed Simba SC have reported their rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) for holding talks to sign their player Clatous Chama without their consent.

In a signed statement seen by Goal, Simba have requested the federation to take stern action against Yanga, in which the TFF vowed to investigate the matter at hand.

“We have received a complaint from Simba following the statement made by Yanga official Fredrick Mwakalebela that they have held talks to sign Clatous Chama from Simba while he has a running contract with them,” the statement from TFF stated.

“Simba feel the move by Yanga is against the transfer rules which govern the game in Tanzania and have requested TFF to help protect the rules that govern the game.

“As TFF, we have received the complaint and handed it to the committee which deals with transfers for further action.”

The statement from the TFF comes just hours after the Zambian player claimed he has a running contract with the club and does not intend to leave anytime soon.

The Zambian star, who has been heavily linked with a move to Yanga, has assured fans he will see through the remaining two years on his contract at the club.

“I have a running contract with Simba and will make sure that I see it through,” Chama told the club’s Facebook page.

“All the stories you are hearing are just rumours, my heart is just at Simba."