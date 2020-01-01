Chama revels at Simba SC’s first win of the season against Ihefu FC

The ‘Mwamba Lusaka’ is happy with their first win of the season but wants the Wekundu wa Msimbazi to stay focused

Clatous Chama has hailed Simba SC for starting the Mainland season with a 2-1 win against Ihefu FC on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi were, however, forced to toil for the maximum points as the promoted side kept them under check and even scored a goal in the 77th minute which was disallowed for offside.

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison should have put Simba ahead in the 5th minute but after a clever pass from midfielder of the year Clatous Chama, he squandered the chance after his shot went off target.

Simba then scored through captain John Bocco after a pass from Chama before Omar Mponda levelled matters for Ihefu and Mzamiru Yassin grabbed the winner for the champions, who are now chasing for a record fourth league title.

The Zambian midfielder, who was named the best player and midfielder for last season, has now taken to his social media pages to welcome the win.

“What a way to kick off the season with an assist and most importantly with a win yesterday [Sunday],” Chama wrote. “Let's carry this spirit with us all the way up.”

Simba will now shift their focus to the second league match of the season against Mtibwa Sugar at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

Mtibwa Sugar failed to win their opener after a 0-0 draw against Ruvu Shooting.

In other matches played on Saturday, Namungo, who will represent in the Caf Confederation Cup, picked up a victory after edging out Coastal Union 1-0 with Bigirimana Blaise notching the goal in the 90th minute while Biashara United also edged out promoted side Gwambina FC by a similar margin.

Dodoma FC won their first match after edging out Mwadui FC by a solitary goal, while Simba rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Tanzania Prisons at Mkapa Stadium.

It was not a good start for Yanga coach Zlatko Krmpotic, who has been told by the club to make sure he wrestles the league title from Simba and also make sure he beats them (Simba) home and away.