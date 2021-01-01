Chama named Simba SC's best player for April after beating Manula

The ‘Mwamba wa Lusaka’ becomes the third player to scoop the inaugural award after Luis Miquissone and Joash Onyango

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has been named the best player for the club for the month of April.

The Zambian midfielder, who is nicknamed ‘Mwamba wa Lusaka’ owing to his solid displays in the middle of the park for the Msimbazi giants, becomes the third recipient for the inaugural award sponsored by Emirate Aluminum Profile, the winner of which is decided by votes from the fans.

Chama won the April award after garnering 50.48% of the votes cast by the fans, beating goalkeeper Aishi Manula to the second position after he managed 30.74% while defender Shomari Kapombe came third with 18.78%.

Clatous Chama amechaguliwa kuwa Mchezaji Bora wa Mashabiki wa mwezi Aprili (Emirate Aluminium Simba Fans Player of the Month). #NguvuMoja — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) May 2, 2021

Simba have confirmed the development in a statement on their official website: “Attacking midfielder Clatous [Chama] has been voted the best player for Simba for the month of April.

“Chama, who comes from Zambia, has beaten goakeeper Aishi [Manula and defender Shomari [Kapombe] to the award after a tense voting from the fans, and the award which is sponsored by Emirate Aluminium Profile is always contested by five players who did well in particular month before the list is reduced to three players for the final vote.”

Chama is now the third player to win the award after Mozambican winger Luis Miquissone won it in February before Kenya defender Joash Onyango was crowned the best player for the month of March.

The 29-year-old Chama is currently having a splendid season with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi as his form has helped the mainland champions to reach the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League, where they have been drawn to face Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

In the group stage, Chama scored a double as Simba beat AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo 4-1 to seal their place in the last eight of the competition at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

On the league front, Chama has so far managed 13 assists as Simba moved to the top of the Mainland Premier League table with 61 points from 25 matches, leapfrogging rivals Yanga SC, as the race for the title entered a crucial stage last weekend.