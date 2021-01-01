Chama ends Yanga SC speculation by extending Simba SC contract

The midfielder had been linked with Timu ya Wananchi but his new deal is set to tie him down to Wekundu wa Msimbazi until 2023

Zambia international Clatous Chama has ended transfer speculation by signing a contract extension with Simba SC.

Speculation around Chama’s future have been growing since last year and many reports had indicated he was ready to ditch Wekundu wa Msimbazi and sign for Yanga SC.

Although Simba are yet to confirm the length of Chama’s new contract, Goal understands the new deal will see him remain at the Msimbzi club until 2023.

Chama has been one of the most outstanding attacking midfielders in the country since he joined Simba in 2018 from Lusaka Dynamos.

He finished the 2019/20 season as the Most Valuable Player after a stellar season with Simba, where they won three trophies - the Mainland , the Azam and the Community Shield.

Despite stiff competition in a midfield that boasts of Miraji Athumani, Luis Miquissone, Francis Kahata, Larry Bwalya, Bernard Morrison, and Ibrahim Ajibu, Chama has always maintained a starting position.

He was key during Patrick Aussems time and when Sven Vandenbroeck – who left and signed for ASFAR Rabat on Saturday – as he regularly played in both domestic assignments and in the Caf .

His goal against Plateau United of in Jos in the preliminary round powered Simba to the first round, where he also scored against Platinum FC, as the Tanzanian giants routed the Zimbabwean side 4-0 after going down 1-0 in Harare.

Chama’s role is set to be even more important as Simba have advanced to the group stage of Caf Champions League.

At home, where they have lost two matches in the league, they face stiff competition from Yanga, who are yet to lose a game after the competition reached the halfway mark.

Currently, Simba are engaged in the Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar but Selemani Matola – appointed to spearhead the team as they search for Vandenbroeck’s replacement – has preferred to use players who have not regularly featured for the competition.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are expected to navigate the season with a congested fixture schedule as they continue to participate in multiple competitions.

In the league, they are yet to play three games in hand and are second on the standings.

Eyes are now on how Meddie Kagere’s contract situation will be resolved.