Chama dismisses transfer rumours to Yanga SC: ‘I am committed to Simba SC’

The Zambian import now says he is very happy to play for Wekundu wa Msimbazi until the end of his contract

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has denied rumours linking him with a transfer move to rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Ever since Simba raided Yanga to sign Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison, there have been reports Yanga are also keen to take revenge by going for the services of Chama.

However, the Zambian player, who was voted the best for the 2019-20 Mainland campaign an also the best midfielder in the same season, has revealed he still has a one-year contract remaining with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi and will respect the current deal to the end.

“I am committed to Simba for one year and I hope that discussions for a contract extension will start soon,” Chama is quoted by Daily News. “Yanga is a great team too I cannot completely ignore them because this is football and anything can happen.”

Chama was also tipped to take a step further in the Caf where they will represent the country for the third season in a row after winning the league title with 88 points.

“As you know, last season, we were ousted from the competition early but now, we need to have a strong team capable to challenge other teams in the competition,” Chama continued.

“With unity, we can do wonders.”

Meanwhile, Chama has welcomed the club’s decision to go for the services of Larry Bwalya ahead of the new season which kicks off on September 6.

Bwalya arrived at Simba on Saturday after penning a two-year contract, becoming the fourth signing at the club. Chama has now welcomed the move saying he had all along wanted to play alongside his Zambian counterpart at the club.

"It was my long time wish to play alongside a fellow Zambian player at Simba and I am glad that my desire has been fulfilled. He is the best player who is also included in the national team. I will do whatever it takes to make sure that he always feels at home.”

Simba have continued to beef up their squad and have also raided ’s for the services of defender Joash Onyango.