Chama backs Bwalya to help Simba SC thrive in Caf Champions League

The Player of the Year has tipped his compatriot and new signing to help the Wekundu wa Msimbazi in their upcoming continental assignments

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has hailed the club's decision to sign Larry Bwalya on a two-year deal.

The midfielder was officially unveiled by the Wekundu wa Msimbazi on Tuesday, to end his love affair with Power Dynamos of Zambia, a club he had served for five seasons and managed to win one honour – the Charity Cup in 2016 - while also finishing second in the league in 2015.

His arrival at Simba has left Chama, who was voted the best player and midfielder for the last Mainland campaign, excited and looking forward to working with his countrymen.

More teams

“Bwalya will help the team a great deal, not only in but also when we start our journey in the Caf ,” Chama is quoted saying by Sokaletu . “He is a big plus to the team, he has the experience to play at both stages, the league and Caf competitions, and I am happy we managed to secure his services.

"He will help the team, I am very sure about that," Chama added, as per the Lusaka Times. “I know [Bwalya] very well, I have followed him for a long time, and he can do as wonders.

"It was my long time wish to play alongside a fellow Zambian player at Simba and I am glad my desire has been fulfilled.”

Upon leaving Dynamos, the 25-year-old paid tribute to the club by stating: “First and foremost I would like to thank my teammates, managers for all the support rendered to me throughout all the years we have worked together, and I would like to thank all my fans for the love and support!

"Wouldn’t have succeeded without you all.”

Article continues below

Simba, who are yet to lose a player this transfer window, have already signed Chama alongside Chris Mugalu, Joash Onyango, Ibrahim Ame, Charles Ilanfya, David Kameta ‘Duchu’ and Bernard Morrison.

They will start their title defence with a tie against newly-promoted Ihefu FC while rivals Yanga will open against Tanzania Prisons at the newly-named Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

However, before their league opener, Simba will start the season with a Community Shield clash against Namungo FC at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on August 30.