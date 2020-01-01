Chama 'a Simba SC player and will not leave for Yanga SC'

The ‘Mwamba wa Lusaka’ maintains he is committed to serving the Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has come out to claim that he is not ready to leave the Mainland champions.

The Zambian midfielder has lately been linked with a move to rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) when his contract with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi comes to an end in June.

The player, who was voted the best for the 2019-20 season, has now said he still belongs to Simba and does not have any plans to leave them.

“I am a player for Simba and I don’t have plans to leave the club, I don’t have any plans either to join Yanga,” Chama was quoted by Sokaletu.

“I will remain a Simba player and if anything happens, I will put it open but for now I am a player of Simba and will continue to be committed with the team.”

In a recent interview, Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez stated there is no way they are going to let midfielder Chama join Yanga.

“Simba are a big brand who know what to do so that the fans might not end up regretting their support for the club,” Gonzalez told Mwanaspoti.

“On matters Chama, we have had some negotiations with him which are ongoing and in a direction we like but for now we have not come close to an agreement. What I can tell fans is that soon, they will know the answer to the questions surrounding the midfielder and his future.

“Talking of Simba, they are the biggest club in the country and in no way can be compared to Yanga. I can state categorically, Chama will never join Yanga and if their fans were waiting for that to happen, let them prepare their minds to see him turn out in Simba’s jersey for long.

“During transfer seasons, anything can be said about any player but we know what to do and how to help soccer grow even better. As Simba, we want to be a good example to other teams.”

Simba signed Chama from Lusaka Dynamos in 2018 on a one-year deal which was later extended by two years. The contract is expected to expire at the end of the season.