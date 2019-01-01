Chadrac Akolo outshines Victor Osimhen in Lille’s defeat to Amiens

The DR Congo international bagged an assist while the Nigerian forward started his second game of the season at Stade de la Licorne

Chadrac Akolo outshined Victor Osimhen in 1-0 defeat to in Saturday’s game.

Osimhen, who joined the Great Danes from Charleroi last month, bagged a brace in his debut appearance for Christophe Galtier against but failed to get on the scoresheet at Stade de la Licorne, with Akolo bagging an assist.

Lille started the game unimpressively after Boubakary Soumare received a straight red card in the 39th minute of the contest for serious foul play.

Amiens capitalised on their numerical advantage when Sehrou Guirassy broke the deadlock in the 70th minute after receiving a pass from the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Akolo.

Osimhen, who was part of ’s bronze-winning squad in the 2019 , featured for the duration of the game while Akolo made way for Mahdi Talal in the 74th minute.

international Bongani Zungu was introduced for Thomas Monconduit while ’s Moussa Konate replaced Guirassy in the 88th minute as Amiens claim the three points in the tie.

Osimhen will hope to improve on his performance when Lille take on in their next league game on Wednesday, August 28.