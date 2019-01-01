CFL 2019: Jaime Santos Colado shines as East Bengal outclass Kalighat MS

The Red and Golds returned to winning ways with a convincing win over Kalighat Milan Sangha in their seventh match of the CFL 2019...

beat Kalighat Milan Sangha 4-2 in their seventh match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division 'A' on Thursday at the club ground.

Jaime Santos scored a brace (65' and 83'), Karamoko Lassine's own goal (59') and Bidyasagar Singh's strike (42') confirmed full points for East Bengal. Tuhin Sikdar (38') and Rahul Kumar Paswan (82') scored for the visitors.

Alejandro Menendez continued to shuffle the East Bengal starting XI in this must win clash. He made nine changes in the lineup which lost to Peerless SC in the last match. Only Pintu Mahata and Lalthuammawia Ralte retained their place.

As expected East Bengal were the more dominant side in the first half of the game and started to attack right from the word go.

Juan Mera Gonzalez, who made his full debut for East Bengal, controlled the game in the midfield. The Spaniard grabbed all the attention with his silky touches and dribbling abilities.

Jaime Santos Colado, who looked a bit off-colour in the first half, should have broken the deadlock in the 30th minute when he had an empty net in front of him but he failed to keep his header on target.

In the 38th minute, against the run of play, Tuhin Sikdar gave the visitors the lead with an excellent strike. The player who had just taken the field a minute back turned out to be the ‘Super Sub’. The striker entered the box and kept a curler which entered the goal through the top corner of the far post.

But East Bengal responded quickly as Bidyasagar netted the equaliser within four minutes. Mera’s curling cross had almost went in but Kalighat custodian Somnath Dutta somehow got his hand to the ball. Bidyasagar received it and took a shot which was initially blocked but he found the back of the net from the rebound.

More to follow...