Central African Republic vs Nigeria: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Anything short of victory over the Central African Republic on Sunday would be a massive blow to Nigeria’s ambitions of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.



Prior to the reverse clash staged in Lagos on Thursday, Gernot Rohr’s men maintained a perfect start that saw them lead Group C with six points.

Nevertheless, the Wild Beast scored a late winner on matchday three as super-sub Karl Namnganda beat goalkeeper Francis Uzoho after taking advantage of some sloppy defending by Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong.

Although the three-time African champions remain as leaders in the zone, they must pick up a win against Raoul Savoy's men on Sunday to avoid another tortuous route to a major tournament.

With revenge on the Super Eagles’ mind, under-fire coach Rohr is expected to make changes to the team that stuttered at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

For the Central Africans, they would be hoping to complete the double over the West Africans in their own quest to Qatar 2022.

Game Central African Republic vs Nigeria Date Sunday, October 10 Time 14:00 WAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Also, the game can be watched live on TV through NTA and it can be streamed online courtesy of the NFF streaming platform.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream NTA, SuperSport NFF TV

UK & US TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Uzoho; Akpeyi; Okoye Defenders Shehu, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Aina, Collins, Akpoguma, Balogun, Omeruo, Awaziem Midfielders Bonke, Aribo, Onyeka, Simon, Chidera, Kalu Forwards Onuachu, Awoniyi, Musa, Osimhen, Iheanacho

Potential Nigeria XI: Uzoho, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Aina, Collins, Aribo, Onyeka, Simon, Iheanacho, Osimhen, Ejuke

Position Central African Republic squad Goalkeepers Samolah, Biandao, Manda-Dansia Defenders Ngam Ngam, Yangao, Keita, Ndobe, Dambakizi, Zarabaud, Ban, Guinari Midfielders Ndokomandji, Toropite, Gorrier, Ngoma, Dertin, Gaopandia, Niamathe Forwards Damona, Mokonou, M'Vondo, Kookolo, Urie, Tattevin, Namnganda

Potential CAR XI: Samolah, Ngam Ngam, Ndobe, Ndokomandji, Yangao, Guinari, Toropite, Urie, Niamathe, M'Vondo, Namnganda



Betting & Match Odds

Nigeria are 1.27 favourites to win with Betking. Central African Republic's chances of winning are rated at 12.00 and a draw is available at 4.75.



Match Preview

With Nigeria seeking redemption against the Wild Beasts, coach Rohr disclosed he would ring changes in a bid to secure maximum points.

Having suffered an injury on Thursday, Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho is unlikely to feature, leaving the German tactician with the option to start either Paul Onuachu or Taiwo Awoniyi.

“We had a good training session,” Rohr said on NFF TV.

“We know that the Africa Cup of Nations will give us a wonderful infrastructure, the pitch is nice, the stadium is wonderful it will be empty tomorrow but it’s not a problem for us.

“We have to play our football on this great pitch, and we can do it better than Thursday. We have to get a good result because everybody knows victory is necessary.

“We couldn’t do it the other day but now we have the opportunity and that’s why the team will not change so much.

“We need two or three fresh players into the team and also we need good communication between us and we are confident that tomorrow’s game will be good.”

The Super Eagles are unbeaten in their last 19 away matches in World Cup qualifiers.

Their last defeat was against Angola on June 20, 2004 as Fabrice Akwa’s 84th-minute effort silenced the West Africans inside Luanda’s Estadio da Cidadela.

This stat is expected to boost the confidence of the Super Eagles who are still shaken from their shock home loss earlier in the week.