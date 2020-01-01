Celebrate the return of the UEFA Champions League by joining the world’s biggest digital wave!

Mastercard is set to break a world record with the largest digital celebration ‘wave’ ever created on social media

For the first time, the quarters, semis and final of the UEFA Champions league will be played in a tantalising two-week tournament.

And Mastercard are setting out to capture fans’ joy at the return of word football’s most prestigious club competition with a #PricelessWave, creating a new and unforgettable experience that connects football fans and players as they support their teams while watching the games from home.

The target is to create the world’s largest wave and help fans everywhere celebrate their love of the game and their love of the competition.

Join #Mastercard and fans around the world as we celebrate the return of @ChampionsLeague by performing the world’s BIGGEST digital #PricelessWave… ever. Raise your arms, show your passion and challenge your friends to do the same. Check it out here: 👉https://t.co/13G6q5SEeU pic.twitter.com/Eg5uHW2oEE — Mastercard Europe (@MastercardEU) August 10, 2020

It will be amplified through a partnership with the world’s fastest-growing social media platform, TikTok and be further leveraged across all social platforms including Instagram and Facebook.

Kick-starting the #PricelessWave challenge are football legends Fernando Torres and Marcel Desailly, encouraging their fans to start the wave.

Fans can then take part in the #PricelessWave by accessing the challenge on TikTok and recording themselves. By raising their arms from the bottom of the screen to the top they will instantly be rewarded with the Mastercard football sonic as well as a ‘confetti of football’ to encourage further celebration.

Get involved and join Mastercard’s #PricelessWave challenge by filming your own celebratory virtual wave on TikTok to show support for your team. https://www.tiktok.com/tag/pricelesswave.