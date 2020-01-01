Cedric Kaze: Yanga SC confirm arrival date for new coach

The Burundian is set to be appointed Timu ya Wananchi tactician after Zlatko Krmpotic exited a few weeks ago

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have officially confirmed new coach Cedric Kaze will report to work on Thursday.

The Burundian tactician is set to be unveiled by the Jangwani giants as a replacement for Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, who was fired by the club after only 37 days in charge of the team.

Since confirming Kaze was to take over as coach, the club was yet to confirm when he will arrive to take charge.

However, GSM, who are Yanga's sponsors, have now revealed through Hersi Said that the coach will land in Dar es Salaam on Thursday from Canada in readiness to start work.

“Our new coach Cedric [Kaze] will arrive in Dar es Salaam on Thursday via a KLM flight from Canada,” Said is quoted by Sokaletu. “The plane carrying Kaze will arrive at Julius Nyerere Airport at 22:00.”

Since the exit of Krmpotic, Yanga have been training under assistant coach Juma Mwambusi ahead of their next Mainland match against Polisi .

In a recent interview, Kaze confirmed he took part in recruiting new players at Yanga and also explained how he would face rivals.

Yanga signed a number of players from local and international locations and the Burundian confirmed he played a role in getting them.

“It is true I have been following on what the team is doing since the league started and I have also been having a keen look at how the players - especially the foreign ones - have been doing,” the Burundian Ligue A winner told Mwanaspoti.

“Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, Michael Sarpong and Yacouba Sogne are all the players who were under my radar and I wanted the club to sign.

“The only player I did not know well was Carlos Carlinhos but since the league began I have seen he is a top player and is good especially in taking fouls. He can deliver super crosses and can also bring deadly free-kicks.

“He is a good player whom I have come to hold in high regard.”

Kaze also spoke about local players at Timu ya Wananchi who he believes are talented enough to help them mount a successful campaign.

Kaze had been approached by Yanga to succeed Luc Eymael but he was not available due to family issues forcing the club to appoint the former Zesco United coach instead.