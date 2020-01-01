Cedric Kaze: Yanga SC confirm arrival date for new coach

The Jangwani giants have asked for the patience of fans as they await the arrival of the new coach ahead of the upcoming season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have confirmed new coach Cedric Kaze will arrive at the end of this week to take over the reigns at the club.

The Jangwani giants are without a coach since they fired Belgian Luc Eymael at the end of the 2019-20 Mainland season.

Despite announcing, they had hired the Burundian tactician to replace Eymael, Yanga fans have been questioning when he will arrive to start coaching the side with only a few weeks remaining before the season kicks-off on September 6.

Yanga SC's partner GSM's investment director Hersi Said has now cooled down the nerves of the fans after confirming the coach will arrive in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

“We are also waiting for our coach to arrive, he has been in Canada, he is handing over to his former club before embarking on a journey to and we expect him in Dar es Salaam before Friday,” Said told Goal.

“We must be patient because he must hand over [to his former club], and he must also take a Covid-19 test prior to his journey here, so it is not that easy, but by the end of this week, he will be around.

“We are happy to have Kaze because he speaks all languages, he speaks Swahili, he speaks French and also English, and this will be good for the team because the players will now benefit straight away, sometimes it was bringing problems because we had to hire a translator and it is something we will not do this time around as the coach will be able to speak to the players directly.”

Yanga have been in the market looking for Eymael’s successor and during the launch of Mwananchi Day celebrations in Dodoma, club chairman Mshindo Msolla confirmed the Burundian had accepted their offer for the top job.

Yanga will also need to get a new assistant coach after Boniface Mkwasa left and joined rivals Ruvu Shooting as head coach.

Kaze will take charge of Yanga who are looking to end Simba SC’s dominance in the local scene. Simba won a treble last season and their league success means they have kept the title in three consecutive campaigns after taking it from their archrivals.

Kaze is an experienced African coach who holds a Caf A License. He started his coaching job as an assistant to Armas Niyamugambo at Prince Louis Rwagasore FC.

He was confirmed as the head coach for the 2005/06 season and his team finished second to Vital’O. He left and joined Atletico FC for the 2006/07 season and he helped the club remain among the top four sides in four seasons in charge.

Kaze was named Burundi’s coach of the season twice; in the 2008/09 and in 2011/12 seasons although his side finished second. He lifted the Ligue A title in the 2010/11 campaign.