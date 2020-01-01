Cedric Kaze: Msolla reveals Yanga SC have settled on Burundian tactician

The Caf A licence holder will have a tough task of helping Timu Ya Wananchi end Wekundu wa Msimbazi's local dominance

Young Africans (Yanga SC) chairman Mshindo Msolla has confirmed Cedric Kaze will be the club’s next head coach.

Yanga have been in the market looking for Luc Eymael’s successor and during the launch of Mwananchi Day celebrations in Dodoma, Msolla confirmed the Burundian has accepted their offer for the top job.

Yanga have been without a coach since the latter part of July when they sacked Eymael for disparaging comments about the club, the fans and the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF).

“Those who are enquiring about the coach, we have already got [Cedric] Kaze who is from Burundi and was initially working in Canada,” Msolla said as per Mwanaspoti.

“We are in the process of ensuring his travel arrangements are in order so that he can join us soon and start his job.”

Kaze has reportedly made a demand that Yanga appoint former Azam goalkeeper Vladimir Niyonkuru as the new goalkeeping coach.

That position fell vacant when Timu Ya Wananchi did not renew Peter Manyika’s contract at the end of last season.

Yanga will also need to get a new assistant coach after Boniface Mkwasa left and joined rivals Ruvu Shooting as head coach.

Kaze will take charge of Yanga who are looking to end Simba SC’s latest dominance. Simba won a treble last season and their league success means they have kept the title in three consecutive campaigns after taking it from their archrivals.

Kaze is an experienced African coach who holds a Caf A License. He started his coaching job as an assistant to Armas Niyamugambo at Prince Louis Rwagasore FC.

He was confirmed as the head coach for the 2005/06 season and his team finished second to Vital’O.

He left and joined Atletico FC for the 2006/07 season and he helped the club remain among the top four sides in four seasons in charge.

Kaze was named Burundi’s coach of the season twice; in 2008/09 and in 2011/12 seasons although his side finished second.

He lifted the Ligue A title in the 2010/11 campaign.

According to reports, Yanga were persuaded to settle on the Burundian by head coach Etienne Ndayiragije who was also targeted for the position.

Yanga have strengthened their playing unit with the signings of former Coastal Union defender Bakari Mwamnyeto, Yassin Mustapha from Polisi Tanzania, ex-Kagera Sugar’s Zawadi Mauya, and Abdallah Shaibu from II.

Waziri Junior from Mbao FC, Kibwana Shomari from Mtibwa Sugar, Farid Mussa from CD Tenerife, Tuisila Kisinda and Mukoko Tonombe, both from AS Vita, are also other new players who were brought in to fill the gaps left by 14 players who were released.