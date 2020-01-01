Cedric Kaze: Burundian coach handed two-year contract to handle Yanga SC

The Burundian tactician has penned a two-year deal with the Jangwani giants and will start training with the squad on Saturday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have officially unveiled Burundian coach Cedric Kaze to take charge at the Jangwani giants.

The Burundian tactician arrived in on Thursday night from Canada and was unveiled on Friday, to replace Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, in a packed press conference where the club confirmed he had signed a two-year contract that will keep him until 2022.

“We are delighted to have our new coach Kaze sign a two-year contract, he will be at this great club until 2022,” the club said in a statement on their social media pages.

Kaze had a busy day after the unveiling as he also visited the team’s residential camp situated at Avic Town, Kigamboni, in Dar es Salaam, where he interacted with the entire squad ahead of his first training session on Saturday.

In an earlier interview, Kaze revealed his delight at getting the job to handle one of the ‘biggest brands’ in East Africa and even the whole of Africa and promised to achieve bigger things with the Jangwani giants.

“I am very happy to be here,” Kaze told reporters on arriving at the Julius Nyerere International Airport. “I am also very proud to be the coach of Yanga, one of the biggest teams in Tanzania, East Africa, and even across Africa.

“I have received a lot of congratulatory messages from several quarters for accepting to take up the job and I promise them I will not disappoint, I now know that Yanga is a big brand, and urge all those associated with the club to pull together and support the team as we achieve more success in the coming years.”

Yanga media officer Hassan Bumbuli explained why the club had settled to hire Kaze, and immediately they parted ways with Krmpotic, who had won four matches from the five played, with one ending in a draw.

“Like people have been saying in social media, it is now official that Cedric [Kaze] is the new man to coach Yanga, because we have reached an agreement for him to take over and we are happy to have him here," Bumbuli said earlier.

“I have talked to the coach on several occasions before he came to the country and he told me a lot of things, he told me several things on the players, and so it means he was already following the team even while in Canada.

“He knows Yanga very well, not only this season but even the past season because he knows a lot about the team, he knows and also understands the philosophies of Yanga and he also told me the main target when he takes charge is to return passing football to Yanga.

“Kaze wants Yanga to possess and pass the ball more, he wants to play the style Johan Cruff introduced to during his time, the ‘tiki-taka’ style, and we want to welcome him on board.”

Kaze is an experienced African coach who holds a Caf A License. He started his coaching career as an assistant to Armas Niyamugambo at Prince Louis Rwagasore FC.

He was confirmed as the head coach for the 2005/06 season and his team finished second to Vital’O. He left and joined Atletico FC for the 2006/07 season and he helped the club remain among the top four sides in four seasons in charge.

Kaze was named Burundi’s Coach of the Season twice; in 2008/09 and in the 2011/12 season, although his side finished second.

He lifted the Ligue A title in the 2010/11 campaign.

Kaze has six days to prepare the team for their next league match against Tanzania Prisons at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on October 22.