Cecafa Women's Championship: Tanzania down Uganda to book Kenya in the final

It took the hosts until added time to break the deadlock and see off their neighbours in an end-to-end encounter

have progressed to the Cecafa Women's Challenge Cup final after a hard-fought 1-0 win over on Saturday.

The Kilimanjaro Queens were held at bay by the Crested Cranes until the first minute of added time when Asha Rashid found the back of the net at the Chamazi Sports Complex in Dar es Salaam.

The defending champions will now face the Harambee Starlets for the title on Monday. whitewashed Burundi 5-0 at the same venue in an earlier encounter to book the final date.

Burundi and Uganda will now battle for the third-place after falling short of their targets to reach the finals.

Tanzania's coach Bakari Shime had earlier expressed his fear of booking either Uganda or Kenya in the finals. With their next opponents confirmed, Shime will have to sharpen his players before the much-awaited Monday clash.

“It is not a hidden fact Kenya and Uganda are our top challengers but we have assembled a good team which is applying well on the battlefield what we teach them during training sessions,” Shime told Daily News.

“I want these players to adapt to our own philosophy which will be able to identify ourselves and I am glad that they are grasping new lessons well.”

Tanzania topped Group B during the preliminary stage where they harvested nine points and scored 20 goals. They have conceded just one goal so far in the tournament.

The Kilimanjaro Queens defeated South Sudan 9-0 and thrashed Burundi 4-0 before seeing off their cousins Zanzibar Queens 7-0.

Article continues below

Kenya, who are unbeaten in the tournament too, topped Group B and the final much promises to be an epic encounter between the two free-scoring rivals.