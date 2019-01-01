Cecafa Women's Championship: Kenya and Uganda aim to top their group

Both countries have won their previous games and have progressed to the semi-finals but will have to face each other on Friday in the last group match

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has revealed their biggest target now in the Cecafa Women's Championship is to beat and top Group B.

Both Starlets and the Crested Cranes have already qualified for the semi-finals of the regional tournament but Ouma says the group battle is not over until Friday.

“The big question for us now will probably come from Uganda. Both teams have progressed to the semi-finals but the bigger question is: who will emerge as the top team of the group? We must make sure we come out with maximum points against Uganda on Friday,” Ouma told reporters after hammering Djibouti 12-0 on Tuesday.

“We will also keep a close eye on the other group in order to see who will probably be our opponent in the knockout phase.”

Ouma also explained why the big win against Djibouti was important for his players.

“Beating Djibouti was important not only because it helped us qualify for the semi-finals but also it gave me the opportunity to field and assess new players,” he added.

“Judith Osimbo and Lucy Akoth started and Jentrix Shikangwa was given a new role as I deployed her in an advanced position at number 10.

“So, this match gave me a good opportunity to asses other players and see how others can perform in different positions.”

Ouma was also elated by how the girls executed their match plan with precision.

“Given the fact [Djibouti] lost big against Uganda, I knew they will come with a much-improved defence but I insisted on ensuring we attacked them and remain at their own half for the most part of the game,” he explained.

“This also gave my full-backs Nelly Sawe and Vivian Nasaka a chance to join the attacks and I think they executed the plan very well.

“The team is developing and the players are aware of the tactical approach I want them to keep employing going forward.”