Cecafa Women's Championship: Uganda finish third after trouncing Burundi

Second-half goals were enough to hand last years' hosts a bronze medal in the annual competition

have finished third in the Cecafa Women's Championship after defeating Burundi 2-0.

The Crested Cranes fell to 1-0 in the semi-finals and a win on Monday was vital for them. It was not going to be an easy affair against the Swallows who had suffered a 5-0 loss against in the previous stage.

Both countries resorted to a cautious approach in the first half with the defenders keeping it clean at the back to avoid conceding first.

However, things were bound to change in favour of the Crested Cranes after the break. They upped their tempo and they were rewarded in the 62nd minute when Amina Nababi opened the scoring.

Article continues below

The Swallows tried to push for an equalizer, but they lacked skills to beat the resolute Cranes defenders. Uganda absorbed the pressure and attacked tactically, and it was no surprise when Shamira Nalujja doubled the advantage with about eight minutes to go.

It is going to be a major relief for Crested Cranes who had hoped to go all the way to the finals. They finished second in Group B behind Kenya and faced Kilimanajro Queens in the semi-finals.

For Burundi, it is a major lesson considering they played against the region's best in the annual competition.