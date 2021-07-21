Cecafa U23 Cup: Kenya beat South Sudan 2-0 to qualify for semi-finals

The Emerging Stars will now play the Group B winners in the last four

Kenya have sealed their place in the Cecafa U23 Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win over South Sudan on Wednesday afternoon.

Reagan Otieno and Benson Omalla scored a goal each after the break, to send the Kenyans through.

Having won the opening match against Djibouti 3-0, another win was all the Emerging Stars needed to advance. However, it was not going to be easy against their opponents who were playing their first game.

The first half ended goalless as both teams missed good chances in front of goal.

However, in the second half, Otieno gave the Stanley Okumbi-led charges a lead in the 51st minute which was his second of the tournament.

The Emerging Stars had to wait until the 79th minute for Gor Mahia forward Omalla to score the second, and his second in the tournament as well. Kenya will now play the Group B winner in the semi-finals.

F.T



South Sudan 0-2 Kenya



Two goals from Reagan Otieno and Benson Omala see the #EmergingStars through to the semis of the 2021 #CECAFAU23 Championships.



The boys will face off with the winner from Group B.#Tunaweza pic.twitter.com/1YEHKSlwE1 — Harambee Stars (@Harambee__Stars) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Burundi went top of Group B after a 3-0 win over Eritrea. The match was abandoned on Tuesday owing to heavy downfall in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia. By the time it was stopped, Burundi were leading by a solitary goal scored by Ismael Nsihimirimana in the 16th minute.

44 minutes were played on Wednesday and Burundi added two more goals to seal maximum points.

Abdourahmani Rukundo scored the second in the 53rd minute with Issa Hakizimana scoring the third with nine minutes to go.

Kenya Starting XI: Brian Bwire, Bernard Ochieng, Frank Odhiambo, Lewis Bandi, Fredrick Alushula, Marvin Nabwire, Vincent Wasambo, Reagan Otieno, John Njuguna, David Odhiambo, Atola Henry.

Article continues below

Subs: Caleb Omondi, Sylvester Owino, Bonface Mwangemi, Brian Wepo, Sven Yidah, Austine Odhiambo, Oliver Maloba, Josphat Lopaga, Steiner Musasia, Boniface Muchiri, Benson Ochieng, Alfred Tanui

South Sudan XI: John Mayik, Stephen Datha, David Omot, Abkari Mutwakil, Stephen Pawar, Stephen Mandela, Musa Asad, Dominic Kornelio, Peter Loki, Aluk Mabior, Adebo Wani.

Subs: Emmanuel Abal, Julius Moro, Rehan Malong, Samuel Malis, Emmanuel Gama, Michael Omar, Daniel Solong, Christopher Data, Dani Lual, Makueth Akeen, George Ladu