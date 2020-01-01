Uganda’s Kizito on Tanzania showdown in Cecafa U20 final

The captain will lead his teammates in the ultimate battle to win the regional trophy after sailing past previous opponents unbeaten

Hippos captain Gavin Kizito is hopeful they are going to win the Cecafa U20 Championship against on Wednesday.

Kizito captained the junior Cranes to the ultimate stage as they maintained an unbeaten run and will now face the hosts and the reigning champions in the final of the competition that is being held in Arusha.

Kenneth Ssemakula and Ivan Bogere, who scored a brace, were key for the Morley Byekwaso side when they battled and saw off in the first semi-final on Monday.

“I thank God for enabling us to win this semi-final tie against Kenya, the scores may have been 3-1 but it was not an easy game at all,” the centre-back told Sports Club Villa’s website.

“That win means that we have qualified for the U20 Afcon. We are going to work hard so that we bring the trophy [Cecafa U20 Championship] home to Uganda.”

Kizito’s sentiments echoed what his coach Byekwaso had said after they sailed past Kenya’s Rising Stars.

“I also want to thank the boys for the efforts that they have shown and I pray to God that he blesses us in the finals,” Byekwaso said then.

“We want to win the trophy because for whoever reaches the final, the focus is always on winning the trophy.”

The Hippos and the Ngorongoro Heroes will play at the Rhino Academy Stadium where the tournament has been held since.

Kizito made his debut for the record Ugandan champions SC Villa in the 2019/20 season where they drew against eventual champions Vipers SC.

The 18-year-old defender also made his U17 debut which he captained in the Cecafa competition in the same year.

SC Villa head coach for the junior side Phillip Ssozi has explained why the youngster has been successful in football so far, especially given his rise from the junior to the senior teams.

“As a club, we are very happy for Gavin,” Ssozi was quoted as saying by the club’s portal.

“We can see the fruits of our labour that one of us who graduated from the junior side to the senior team is performing so well and leading the U20 national team. Gavin was created to lead and play football, we are not surprised and we have high hopes in him.”