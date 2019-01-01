Cecafa U20: Kenya thrash Ethiopia to advance to the last eight

The youngsters put in a decent display with four goals against their opponents and will advance to the next round

's Rising Stars sealed their place in the Cecafa U20 Challenge Cup quarter-finals after thrashing Ethiopia 4-0 on Thursday afternoon.

The Stanley Okumbi led side claimed their opener a minute to the break courtesy of Steve Otieno who was at the end of a well-worked move. It was a welcome relief for the Stanley Okumbi led charges who had squandered several chances.

AFC ' sensation Austine Odhiambo cooled the nerves of the few travelling fans with the team's second in the 68th minute before John Njuguna sealed the game with a third in the 75th minute.

The hunger for more goals from the Kenyan side was finally satisfied by Benson Omala who hit the back of the net with five minutes left.

Kenya are currently leading Group B with seven points, three more than who will be playing Zanzibar later on.

The Okumbi-led side opened their campaign by mauling Zanzibar 5-0 before playing to a 2-2 draw with Tanzania.