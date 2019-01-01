CECAFA Club Cup

Cecafa U20: Kenya power to semi-finals with win over Burundi

The Stanley Okumbi led Rising Stars have stormed the last four of the regional competition held in Uganda

Kenya have reached the semi-finals of the on-going Cecafa U20 championship in Uganda after beating Burundi 2-1 on Sunday.

Second-half substitute Benson Omala scored the winner in stoppage time to see Kenya through, despite having been a goal down at half-time.

Patrick Otieno had netted the equalizer in the 62nd minute, cancelling out Burundian captain Hamimu Hakizimana’s opening goal at the stroke of half-time.

The Rising Stars progressed in second place from Group B after winning the first match 5-0 against Zanzibar before drawing 2-2 with archrivals Tanzania in Matchday Two.

They wound up their group assignments with another big win, a 4-0 scoreline against Ethiopia. 

Meanwhile, Tanzania have also reached the last four after beating hosts Uganda 4-2 in another quarter-final match.

