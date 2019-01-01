Cecafa U20: Kenya held by Tanzania in second group match

The Rising Stars gave away the lead twice as Taifa Stars battled to secure a draw in their Group B battle

failed to hold onto their lead as they battled to a 2-2 draw against in the second match of the Cecafa U20 Championships held in Jinja, .

The Kenyan side under coach Stanley Okumbi scored the opener in the 26th minute courtesy of AFC youngster Austin Odhiambo but Tanzania levelled matters when Albert Simchimba scored after only 10 minutes.

The Rising Stars took the lead once again in the second half after Patrik Otieno powered home from close range but Tanzania were level as Abdul Hamis made it 2-2.

Kenya, who hammered Ethiopia 4-0 in their opener, are now on four points, the same as Tanzania. Kenya will now face Ethiopia in their final Group B match while Tanzania will come up against Zanzibar.

Kenya XI: Brian Bwire (GK), Brian Wepo, Bonface Mwangemi, Tom Teka, John Otieno, Fidel Origa, Joshua Nyatini, Patrick Otieno, Austine Odhiambo, Musa Masika, Sydney Lokale.

Subs: Bixente Otieno (GK), Alvin Ochieng, Alphonce Otieno, Peter Oudu, Chris Owino, Ronald Shichenje, Steve Otieno, John Njuguna, Benson Omala.