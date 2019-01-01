Cecafa U17 Challenge Cup: Kenya are well prepared - Juma

The tactician believes her charges made use of the little time available to prepare well for the regional tournament held in Uganda

U17 head coach Jackline Juma believes her charges are well-prepared to compete in the Cecafa U17 Challenge Cup.

The junior side started their campaign on a resounding note after defeating Djibouti 14-0 on Monday. It was by far the biggest margin in the competition as beat Burundi 4-0 and claimed a 5-0 win against Eritrea.

"First, we did not have enough time to train, but we capitalized on the available time," Juma told Goal after the match.

"There are some areas we need to improve on, but it will happen as the competition advances. One thing for sure is that we prepared well for this competition, and we want to take one game at a time.

"Every player is in great shape, and we want to keep on doing better in this tournament."

The next assignment for the Kenyan girls will be against Eritrea.

Kenya U17 squad

Goalkeepers: Mellany Achieng (Kwale Girls), Melvine Ayugi (Kariobangi North)

Defenders: Nelda Atieno (Dagoreti mix secondary), Dorine Achieng (Magare Girls), Purity Dobister (Dagoretti mix), Janet Adhiambo (Sega Girls), Lydia Wamalwa (Bishop Njenga), Lavine Anyango (Njambini Secondary), Emily Andai (Njambini Secondary)

Midfielders: Mitchelle Akoth (Our Lady of Mercy), Eunice Gathigia (Safaricom Foundation), Linda Eugine (Bishop Njenga), Diana Hashina (Kariobangi North Girls)

Forwards: Jane Hato (MYSA), Angela Wambui (Nova), Anna Arusi (Bishop Njenga), Fasila Adhiambo (Dagoreti mix), Sheila Nanjala (Bishop Njenga), Viola Khalai (Bishop Njenga), Sylvia Makhungu (Kariobangi North Girls)