Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup: Uganda are Kenya's main rivals - Xavier

The retired footballer explains why the current team is capable of doing well in the ongoing regional tournament

Kenyans have every reason to be optimistic of the Harambee Stars' chances to have another successful Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup outing, retired midfielder Francis Xavier believes.

started the title defence with a 1-0 win over on Sunday and Xavier believes the team can be confident of a successful campaign in the regional tournament which will run until December 19.

“The way this team has been constituted gives me hope that Kenya are going to compete in this tournament and this gives everyone room to be very optimistic,” Xavier told Goal.

The former assistant coach further elaborated why Kenya are capable of having another successful outing in during the annual competition.

“Our league is ongoing and at a crucial stage which means players who have been picked for Cecafa are fit unlike before when , at this time, would have been on recess,” he explained.

“The support from the government and the federation will also play a critical role and surely boost performance. Then there is also our long-time rivalry with Uganda especially in recent times where they have been better than Harambee Stars.

“So, I think the players would want to outwit the Ugandans if they meet in this tournament.

“The performance of our team in the previous few matches have been good and it only means they are ready to make it even better as they seek to defend the title.”

Xavier pointed out why he sees Uganda as the main rivals for Kenya.

“Uganda, of course, stand out as the main rivals for Kenya in Cecafa due to the traditional rivalry which exists between them,” the tactician continued

“Although Uganda have not been beating Kenya in every match they meet, when it comes to matters Fifa rankings they are way above Harambee Stars which make them favourites.

“So, they remain, real challengers, especially that they are at home.

“Although the preparations were short, I think Kimanzi picked players he has hopes will quickly learn to play the way he wants them to.”

Kenya will take on Sudan on Tuesday.