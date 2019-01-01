Cecafa Kagame Cup: Previously banned Gor Mahia to represent Kenya with Bandari

Azam FC of Tanzania are the reigning champions after beating domestic rivals Simba SC in Dar es Salaam last year

have been cleared by Council of East and Central African Football (Cecafa) to take part in the Kagame Cup.

Cecafa officials have confirmed in a statement obtained by Goal that the Kenyan champions, who were banned after the end of the last tournament, will now be eligible to take part in Kigali, Rwanda.

The tournament is expected to be held in Kigali, Rwanda from July 7-21 and will run concurrently with the 32nd edition of (Afcon) finals, which will be held in .

“We have discussed as Cecafa and pardoned Gor Mahia for the mistakes they committed during the last tournament staged in ,” Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye told Goal in an interview from Rwanda.

“We are glad to announce that preparations are in an advanced stage with the government of Rwanda, Ferwafa and Cecafa working very closely to ensure that we deliver a credible competition.

"As you are aware, this year marks 25 years of Rwanda's liberation and the 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup is part of that monumental history in the great country of Rwanda.

“As of today (Wednesday) we have a record attendance of 13 clubs who have already confirmed to take part in the two-week festival. The Government of Rwanda, Cecafa and Ferwafa have planned a 16 club Cup competition that will be part of this year's ceremony.

“We shall spread the matches in Kigali City, Rubavu and Huye Districts to enable the citizens of Rwanda and neighbouring countries to watch Cecafa matches live. We are glad to partner with Azam TV to transmit the matches live across the region.

“Besides sharing Rwanda's history, this tournament serves to give our clubs an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming Caf and Caf Confederation Cup which start immediately after the Kagame Cup.”

will also have , who won the FKF last season, taking part. Other teams include Rwanda’s Rayon Sport and APR, Azam (holders) and KMC (Tanzania), KCCA and Proline ( ), KMKM (Zanzibar0, AS Ports (Djibouti), Heegan (Somalia) (DR Congo) and Green Buffaloes (Zimbabwe).

According to Musonye, the tournament’s fixtures will be released on Friday.