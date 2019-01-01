Cecafa Kagame Cup: Bandari must fight for a place in the quarters – Mwalala

The Dockers coach urges his troops to stay focused and see off champions Azam FC for a place in the last eight

coach Bernard Mwalala has challenged his charges not to give up as they strive to make it to the quarter-finals of the Cecafa tournament in Rwanda.

The Kenyan side will take on reigning champions Azam FC from in their final Group D match at Stade Huye on Friday seeking to get a win and progress to the last eight of the competition.

The domestic Cup winners have found themselves in a precarious position after failing to win their two opening matches.

Bandari, who are currently third in the group with two points, drew 1-1 with leaders and Ugandan champions KCCA in their first match before sharing the spoils with Rwandan outfit Mukura Victory Sports (2-2).

“All I know for now is fate lies in our hands,” Mwalala told Goal in Rubavu on Friday.

“We can still make it to the quarters but it will also depend on how we play against Azam. Our group is wide open the first three teams can still qualify so I want my players to stay focused and do the job.

“Looking at the tournament so far, we have seen upsets and that is why I cannot rule my side out. We will fight hard and get the result which we need.”

KCCA tops the group standings with four points secured from an opening draw against Bandari FC and a win over Azam FC in their second match.

Azam FC lie in second spot with three points while Bandari FC are in third spot with two points while Mukura lie bottom of the group with one point.

All four teams will be seeking a win to remain in the tournament.