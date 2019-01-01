Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: TP Mazembe are going for the title – Robert Kidiaba

The former international goalkeeper sends warning to teams taking part in the regional tournament after his side thrashed Atlabara

Former Democratic Republic of Congo goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba has fired a warning are in Rwanda to lift the Cecafa Cup.

cruised into the quarter-finals of the competition in style after they hammered Atlabara FC of South Sudan 6-1 on Saturday to take control of Group A standings.

Zambian international Rainford Kalaba and DR Congo international Muleka Jackson snatched a brace each while Kouame Christian and Glody Likonza scored the other two goals. Obeyond Philip scored the lone goal for the South Sudanese in the fifth minute.

Following the huge win, Kidiaba, who works as the goalkeeper trainer at Mazembe, believes his side is ready to go home with the trophy.

“We have finished strongly from our Group and that should be a warning to others teams remaining in the competition,” Kidiaba told Goal in an exclusive interview at the on-going Cecafa Cup in Rwanda.

“All we needed from day one was to start scoring goals and it looked very easy against Atlabara. We want to carry on with that form and go as far as we can because we did not come to tour Rwanda but to carry home something.

“We promised our fans back home to wait for the trophy and since we have qualified for the quarter-finals, we can keep the dream going but also remain focused.”

TP Mazembe will now face reigning champions Azam FC in first quarter-final round match, while Rayon Sports will take on Ugandan league champions KCCA in the second quarter-final match, all due on Tuesday (July 16) at Stade de Kigali.

The second quarter-final round match day will be played on Wednesday, July 17 with three-time champions APR FC and Zambian side Green Eagles waiting to see who they will face from Group D, which climaxes on Sunday at Stade Umuganda in Rubavu District.