Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: KCCA dethrones Azam FC in Rwanda

The victory over the defending champions Azam FC of Tanzania means the 41-year wait for the title has ended for KCCA

KCCA have won the 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup after beating defending champions Azam FC at Kigali Stadium in Rwanda.

Kizza Mutyaba struck to break the deadlock and end the Ugandan champions long wait for the trophy. They last won the title in 1978.

KCCA's Okello scored a goal that was later ruled out by referee Ishimwe Claude in the sixth minute who said the Ugandan forward committed an infringement in the process of scoring the goal.

Another opportunity for the Ugandan champions beckoned in the 19th minute when Mike Mutyaba collected a fine cross from Muzamiru Mutyaba but his effort inside the area was too timid and was easily collected by Razak Abalora of Azam.

Youngster Anaku Saddat was unfortunate not to open the score in the 26th minute after he was put through on goal by Herbert Achai only for him to send his effort wide with Abalora all but beaten in goal.

Azam's Yakubu Mohamed made a very vital block to deny KCCA another clear goal-scoring chance in the 42nd minute. Anaku attempted a clever short-range effort but Mohamed read his intentions and closed in on Anaku before he pulled the trigger.

Mustafa scored the first goal of the match to the advantage of KCCA in the 62nd minute after Azam failed again to thwart the build-up by the Ugandan side.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles won the tournament's bronze medal after beating AS Maniema of the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0. A 28th-minute goal by Edward Mwamba followed by Amity Shambe's one in the 68th minute were enough to hand the Choma-based side the third spot of the inter-club tournament.

Azam FC XI: Razak Abalora, Bruce Kangwa, Oscar Masai, Yakubu Mohamed, Daniel Amoah, Salin Hoza, Abdalla Masoud, Idd Selemani, Paul Peter, Obrey Chirwa, Abdoul Haji,

Subs: Mwadini Haji, Benedict Auke, Iddi Kipagwile, Lukajo Mwaikwenda, Abalkasam Khamis, Gadafi Said, Donald Ngoma.

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago, Musatafa Kizza, Samuel Kato, Anaku Saddat, Herbert Achai, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Gift Ali, Mike Mutyaba, Musa Ramathan, Allan Okello.

Subs: Jamil Mulyamungu, Hassan Mussana, Sadam Juma, Lawrence Bukenya, Steven Sserwada, Nicholas Kasozi, Jackson Munda, Filbert Obenchan.